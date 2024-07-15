Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 21,414 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Cactus worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. 96,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,160. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

