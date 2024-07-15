KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,067 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,024,000 after buying an additional 152,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.