First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,808,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

