Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,217 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $511,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $77.56. 53,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,833. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

