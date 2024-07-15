KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

