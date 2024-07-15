Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.03. 1,353,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

