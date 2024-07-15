Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 226 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.97. 34,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,888. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.