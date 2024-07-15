Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 150,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $168.84. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

