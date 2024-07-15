Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 394,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,619. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

