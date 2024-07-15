Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 262,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

