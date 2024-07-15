Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $120.62. 62,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.