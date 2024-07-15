Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Fidelity National Financial worth $41,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,347,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 462,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 139,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,868. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

