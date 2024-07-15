SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. SLM has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $1.9038 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SLM

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the quarter. SLM accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.