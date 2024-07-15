SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. SLM has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $80.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $1.9038 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th.
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
