Swiss National Bank Sells 59,400 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of MGM Resorts International worth $38,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 249,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

