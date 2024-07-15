Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOXQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $507.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

