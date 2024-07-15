Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 167.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,840 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $119,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. 775,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,536,623. The company has a market cap of $558.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

