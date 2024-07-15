NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,790,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $449.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

