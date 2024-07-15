KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,982 shares of company stock worth $29,429,129. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APPF traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.04. 48,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.24. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $268.16.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

