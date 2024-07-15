3,553 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.04. 270,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,997. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

