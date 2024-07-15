KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after buying an additional 650,248 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $55,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $36,223,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,260,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.64. 124,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,825. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

