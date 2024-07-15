KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,714 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shell stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.24. 543,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

