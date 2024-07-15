iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 186.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.73. The company had a trading volume of 629,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.83. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.