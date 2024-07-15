KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $425.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

