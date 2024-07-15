Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 197,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

