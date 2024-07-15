KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,766 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

