KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $661.33. 1,000,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,201. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.