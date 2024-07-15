KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 179,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 85,046 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,797,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,081. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

