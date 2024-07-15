KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,367 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 844,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 54,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

F traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,812,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,655,262. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

