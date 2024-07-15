Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $51,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.52. 43,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.91. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.