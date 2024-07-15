Swiss National Bank Sells 40,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $101,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,300 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,432.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,372,146. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 285,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,663. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

