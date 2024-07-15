Citigroup Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.15. 389,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,081. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

