D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $205.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.01. 608,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,889. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

