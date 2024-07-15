Evercore ISI Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. 447,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

