Invitoken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $1,300.37 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

