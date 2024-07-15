PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $381.84 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 381,972,707 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 381,972,707.11. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99966772 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $6,681,498.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

