PAAL AI Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $217.13 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.23369884 USD and is up 17.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $4,269,513.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

