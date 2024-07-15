Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.11 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00004006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $47.11 million and $0.91 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.52774533 USD and is down -17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

