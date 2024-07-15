Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Volume Hits $17.38 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $137.61 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,069,098,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,068,793,730.272549 with 860,094,000.990115 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.25603268 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $14,166,084.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

