Shentu (CTK) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and $2.26 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shentu has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Shentu

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 136,069,801 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

