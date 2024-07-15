NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,026.43 or 0.99907033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069852 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

