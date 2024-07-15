LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.73

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $30,093.40 and approximately $42.73 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

