Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Potbelly as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Potbelly by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,544. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Potbelly

About Potbelly

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.