Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,059. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

