Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 259,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.02. 160,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,981. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

