Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $35,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,886,000 after buying an additional 372,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 218,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.43. 281,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,864. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.