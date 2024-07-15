Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 193,900 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$402,420.06.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 2.9 %

CVE LGC traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$2.04. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

