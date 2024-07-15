Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 193,900 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$402,420.06.
Lavras Gold Trading Down 2.9 %
CVE LGC traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$2.04. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,400. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47.
Lavras Gold Company Profile
