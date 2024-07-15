Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $5.94

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.71. Rumble shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 1,761,309 shares traded.

Rumble Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rumble news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,208,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,180,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 247,512 shares of company stock worth $1,547,680 in the last 90 days. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

