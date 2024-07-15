Swiss National Bank Has $36.72 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Evergy worth $36,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Evergy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.44. 109,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

