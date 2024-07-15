Swiss National Bank Has $37.24 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $5.97 on Monday, hitting $52.93. 2,756,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.91. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

