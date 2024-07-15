Swiss National Bank Has $38.52 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Alliant Energy worth $38,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 86,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,672. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

